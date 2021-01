This week in the EV world, Hyundai makes a big splash, plus we dive into some other hot stories

Here we go!

It's Saturday, so grab yourself a coffee and start with this new episode of EV Morning! Today we talk about the new E-GMP Platform, Mercedes Vito's upgrade, Mini Cooper JCW electric and much more.

We hope you enjoy these brief news recap videos and if you do, please subscribe and like our channel to stay up to date.