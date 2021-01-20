Nissan presents a new all-electric e-NV200 Winter Camper concept, based on the ordinary Nissan e-NV200 medium van, envisioned for winter adventures.

According to the Japanese manufacturer, the concept has been inspired by "the feeling of exhilaration that goes hand-in-hand with winter exploration.""

"At a time of year when bracing hikes and fresh-air leisure normally offer a peaceful escape, the e-NV200 Winter Camper looks forward to connect with the marvel of nature and explore the great outdoors again. Designed with excitement and environmental impact in mind, the e-NV200 Winter Camper combines the thrill of electric driving with the spirit of the wild."

From the outside, it seems to be a really great vehicle for the purpose, but let's take a look at the equipment.

The first thing is the custom Nissan Camper Technology Luxury Kit with "a comprehensive suite of accessories", available for customers of the standard e-NV200 and e-NV200 Evalia to buy. It includes folding beds and insulated glass, an on-board 220 V power pack with roof-fitted solar panels, integrated functioning kitchen and refrigerator.

The concept was further tuned up to handle off-road conditions with premium off-road tires and increased ground clearance (good to have in mud or snow). There are also 5400 Lumen twin-spotlights mounted to a reinforced steel bar at the front of the vehicle.

Some parts comes from the Nissan Original Accessories range - front and rear mudguards, door-entry guards, sidebars and rubber mats.

There is no word about the powertrain, specifically about the battery, so we guess that this is a 40 kWh battery version.

And while many people are waiting for all-electric campers, and we really like this concept, there is the question of whether the 40 kWh battery brings enough spark for frosty adventures?

If not, then what would be a reasonable capacity? 80 kWh, 100 kWh, or maybe even more?

