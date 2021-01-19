We've already reported that 2021 Tesla Model 3 and Model Y owners are experiencing issues related to their car's heat not working properly. This isn't ever a good thing, though it's especially problematic in the winter for those who live in areas that experience cold temps. Now, it appears some owners are having the opposite problem.

While it's nice to keep your legs and feet warm in the winter, at 50° Celsius (122° Fahrenheit), your legs and feet will be nice and toasty, but it's clearly a bit extreme. How hot is too hot? Is this a safety concern?

Avid Tesla fan, owner, and long-time social media influencer Bjørn Nyland recently published a video about the Tesla Model 3 sedan's "extremely hot footwell issue." He has been testing the refreshed 2021 Model 3 for a time. During his time with the car, he noticed that the footwell area can get exceedingly hot, so he set out to learn just how hot it gets.

In his early test, the cabin gets nice and warm, hovering around 30° Celsius (86° Fahrenheit), which is just fine. However, several weeks later, he performs a more extensive test, revealing the much higher temps at the footwell area. It's important to note that, according to Nyland, the cabin as a whole is really the perfect temp, but only as the footwell area becomes way too hot.

It seems that in an attempt to assure its cars' cabins are toasty for winter weather, Tesla may not have considered how hot the cars can get in just one area. While the overall interior temperature is excellent, the footwell area may be too hot to be considered safe.

Apparently, this is not a one-off issue, nor just an issue with the 2021 Tesla Model 3. Several commenters on the YouTube channel claim they have had the same problem with pre-refresh Model 3 vehicles. So, for those targeting the heat pump and/or Octovalve, that may not be the case. At any rate, Nyland is hoping this will get Tesla's attention and the automaker will acknowledge and fix the problem.

Have you experienced anything like this? Do you think the ability to heat the footwell to a whopping 50° Celsius (122° Fahrenheit) is excessive and poses a safety issue? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.