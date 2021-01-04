Having the heating stop working completely in your brand new Tesla is not only an annoyance, but it may even be a safety/health risk if you happen to live in a place where the winters are harsh and temperatures fall way below freezing point. Well, that’s exactly what seems to be going on right now with the very latest 2021 MY Model 3 and Model Y, both of which feature the new (and much talked-about) heat pump.

Could it be the culprit? Well, we don’t really know at this point, but it is hard to ignore the fact that this issue only plagues vehicles that are equipped with the heat pump. Electrek spoke to a Canadian 2021 Model 3 owner from Quebec who said the car just stopped blowing warm air into the cabin and that when she took the car to Tesla, they simply provided a replacement vehicle until they sorted the problem.

However, they said this would take a while because they were swamped, because many other people had experienced the same issue and had brought their vehicles in to be repaired. This suggests the issue is quite widespread, but it has so far not been officially acknowledged as such by the manufacturer.

Let us know in the comments if you are the owner of a new Model 3 or Model Y with the heat pump and the new Octovalve and if you are experiencing anything similar to what is being described here. Do also let us know where you live, if it’s in a colder or warmer climate.