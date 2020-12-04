Tesla owner Bjørn Nyland, like many of us, is so fascinated with Tesla's heat pump and octovalve, he's covering it in even more detail. Just yesterday we shared Nyland's comparison of the 2021 Tesla Model 3 versus the 2019 Model 3. He focused on the refreshed Model 3 heat pump's impact on efficiency. However, he did say he had to dive in deeper to glean more information.

Now, Nyland has released a second video on the topic. He says Tesla is five years ahead of the competition. We continue to hear that Tesla is years ahead of legacy automakers when it comes to EVs, and that makes perfect sense. Tesla has been laser-focused on electric cars since the beginning, while many OEMs are just getting started.

With that said, we repeatedly ask ourselves how anyone – Tesla fans, Tesla skeptics, financial analysts, industry experts – can determine how many "years ahead" (or behind) a company is? They don't have a crystal ball, but they can make some observations. Still, one would think if an automaker has a technology that's "5 years ahead," wouldn't it be simple for other companies to reproduce that technology and catch up? While that may be true in some cases, by the time legacy automakers attempt to copy Tesla's innovative tech, Tesla has moved forward yet again.

To make a case for Tesla's heat pump, Nyland attempts to accurately measure the car's energy consumption with and without the heat pump and octovalve. He drives both cars and uses the Scan My Tesla app to show and record the data. Nyland also Supercharges the two Model 3 sedans.

Check out the video to see the numbers and learn about Nyland's takeaways. Then, leave us a comment below. Do you think Tesla is years ahead? Are the heat pump and octovalve evidence of this?