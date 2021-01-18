After a few months since we first heard about the idea, Audi and FAW confirm a new cooperation company to produce EVs in China based on the Premium Platform Electric (PPE).

The joint venture will be officially established during the first quarter of 2021. Interestingly, Audi (and Volkswagen Group China) for the very first time will hold a majority share (60%) in a Chinese joint venture.

The production of electric Audis will take place in Changchun, in the northeast of China, starting in 2024, but details were not revealed.

"Changchun is also the headquarters of the joint venture FAW‑Volkswagen, which Audi has been involved in for more than 30 years and, in addition to other locations in China, already produces models with the Four Rings locally." "FAW Audi Sales Co., Ltd. will assume responsibility for selling the Audi models produced locally by FAW-Volkswagen as well as Audi import vehicles and future cars produced at the joint PPE plant."

The PPE is a platform co-developed by Porsche and Audi for medium and large premium vehicles (B through D segments), utilizing an 800 V battery system, dual-motor all-wheel drive or rear-wheel drive and 350 kW charging capability.

It's one of the four major EV platforms developed by the Volkswagen Group that we described about a year ago.