People have been talking about a Tesla Model S refresh for years, and the Model X is arguably due as well. It appears they may get their wish.

Tesla shut down its Model S and X assembly lines near the end of 2020. Now, sources familiar with the matter say they're working to sell off all remaining inventory of the flagship models. Think about it, Tesla didn't even need the Model S and Model X sales at the end of the quarter to sell a record number of cars. Neither flagship model is selling that well, so it may finally be time for some changes.

Even though Tesla CEO Elon Musk continues to say the automaker doesn't refresh its cars, Tesla recently refreshed the Model 3 to share some of the latest Model Y features. The Model Y just came to market in March 2020, and Tesla even lightly updated the electric crossover around the same time as the Model 3 update.

With all the new features in the Model 3 and Model Y, it just doesn't make as much sense to buy a new Model S or X anymore. There's no reason Tesla can't apply some Model 3/Y magic to its flagship cars to bring them up to date and work to renew interest. This is especially true with strong competition from the Porsche Taycan, as well as upcoming efforts by Lucid and others.

Sources familiar with the matter shared that Tesla employees have been asked to "liquidate" remaining Model S and Model X inventory prior to the end of the month. Reportedly, this applies to all markets across the globe. However, Tesla hasn't said anything about discontinuing these vehicles, and the only new variant we're aware of is the Model S Plaid, which isn't due until closer to the end of 2021.

While Tesla hasn't substantiated rumors about upcoming refreshed versions of the Model S and Model X, it doesn't tend to publicize such information. There has been a lot of talk surrounding the possibility of a refresh, and Tesla's secret "Palladium" project suggests new Model S and X assembly lines are in the works.

This is a developing story. As more information becomes available, we'll either update this article or publish a follow-up. In the meantime, let us know what you think in the comment section below.