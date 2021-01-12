Tesla’s vehicles have an exceptional safety track record, so when it came time to test its very latest model, the Model Y crossover, its perfect score didn’t actually come as a surprise. It would have frankly been more surprising if it didn’t get the top marks that it did, when it was recently subjected to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NTHSA) battery of tests.

Gallery: Tesla Model Y Crash Test NHTSA

3 Photos

It was awarded the maximum five-star rating in all categories: front crash, side crash and rollover protection. It also ticked all of the ‘ Recommended Safety Technologies ‘ boxes by featuring standard Forward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Crash Imminent Braking (also known as Autonomous Emergency Braking or AEB in Europe and other parts of the world), as well as Dynamic Brake Support.

All of this therefore means the Model Y will perform extremely well in the event of a crash, as well as the fact that it will try to do everything in its power to (autonomously) help prevent the crash from occurring in the first place. However, the NHTSA points out that the Model Y is already subject to two recalls and notes a total of 25 different complaints (which you can check out by clicking on the source link).

One recall is from November 17, 2020 and it’s titled ‘ Loose control arm bolts may affect steering ’ (potentially affected vehicles: 401), while the second is from September 30, 2020 and it was issued because of ‘ Inoperative Trailer Brake Lights/FMVSS 108 ‘ (potentially affected vehicles: 2,567).