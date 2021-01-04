Tesla Model 3 owner Adam Schulz reached out to us to share his very first YouTube video. He tests his 2021 Model 3 Standard Range Plus to get an idea of how much range to expect in cold temperatures and winter weather. We've seen and shared various EV cold-weather range tests, but the latest version of Tesla's standard range Model 3 isn't often reported on.

Keep in mind, the 2021 model year marks a change for essentially all of Tesla's vehicles. In fact, the automaker updates its vehicles and improves range and performance on a regular basis via over-the-air software updates. However, the Model 3 was unofficially "refreshed" for 2021, and now it has the same heat pump and octovalve as the newer Model Y electric crossover. BatteryBro (Adam Schulz) believes the current Model 3 Standard Range Plus has a higher capacity/buffer or longer range in cold weather than previous versions.

Schulz clearly follows InsideEVs and has been doing his homework prior to making his first video. While real-world range tests tend to vary widely, Schulz chose to follow in our footsteps and run the 70 mph range test.

We believe this makes the most sense since it gives you more of a "worst-case" scenario when you're trying to estimate range. Sure, people drive over 70 mph, but that's not the point. A 70-mph range test lets you know how much range you can expect while traveling at a higher speed on the highway, which is arguably better than a lower-speed local-road range test that can give you a number that's not reliable once you hit the highway.

Schulz drove 200 miles at 70 mph in the cold and figured out that his car would be capable of about 220 miles. That's nearly 83% of the EPA's 263-mile estimate, which is excellent. Check out the video for all the details. Then, drop us a line in the comment section below.