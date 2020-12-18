When it comes to off-roading, a shorter wheelbase vehicle is always preferred because of its superior breakover angle. In a longer wheelbase off-roader, like the Rivian R1T, you run the risk of bottoming out and getting stuck on the apex of a hill, which is why we thought it would be interesting to imagine how a shorter, two-door R1T would be like. Whenever I see a long wheelbase vehicle meant to go off-road, I often picture it teetering on a crest somewhere unable to move.

Sure, a two-door R1T wouldn’t be quite as practical at carrying people or stuff, but when it comes to extreme off-roading, it would undeniably be superior. What I did to create it was simply eliminate most of the rear part of the passenger compartment (although I did leave a bit of room behind the front seats).

The result may not be as visually pleasing as the full-length R1T - definitely doesn’t have as elegant a shape - but would you be interested in buying this shorter, stubbier version specifically to go off-roading, maybe even to modify it in order to further enhance its rough terrain capabilities?

The R1T has a breakover angle of 25.7 degrees on the approach and its maximum ground clearance is 14.4 inches. But with this shorter wheelbase, the same ride height could allow it to achieve an angle of around 40 degrees, rivaling with the likes of the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon.