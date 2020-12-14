Mercedes-Benz reconfirmed that within two years (by the end of 2022) it will introduce on the market six new all-electric cars - EQA, EQB, EQS, EQE and SUV versions of EQS and EQE.

Together with the already launched EQC and EQV, the EQ family will consist of eight models, produced at seven locations on three continents.

The EQS and EQE (together with SUV derivatives) will be based on the new EVA platform.

Let's take a look at the where and when those models to be produced:

EQA - 2021

Production of the all-electric compact SUV already started in the Rastatt plant, Germany. The world premiere is scheduled for January, 20 2021.

In 2021, the EQA will be produced also in the Beijing plant, China (for the local market).

"The EQA production launch at the Mercedes-Benz Rastatt plant went smoothly. As with the EQC from Bremen and Beijing and the EQV from Vitoria, which are already on the market, the fully electric models at the Rastatt plant run on the same production line as compact vehicles with conventional and hybrid drives. That means all five vehicles produced in Rastatt are electrified: In addition to the fully electric EQA, the A‑Class, A-Class sedan, B-Class and the compact SUV GLA are also produced at the Mercedes-Benz plant in Rastatt - with classic combustion engines as well as plug-in hybrid drive."

EQB - 2021

Production of the all-electric compact SUV will start in Kecskemét, Hungary in 2021.

"Plant preparation, including employee training and renovation work, is already underway. The compact SUV EQB will be the first purely electrically powered production vehicle from Hungary and will complement the plug-in hybrid portfolio consisting of the CLA and CLA Shooting Brake. The A-Class will also be produced in Kecskemét with a plug-in hybrid drive, in addition to production in the German Mercedes-Benz plant in Rastatt."

Mercedes-Benz plant in Kecskemét in Ungarn

In 2021, EQB will be produced also at the Beijing plant, China (for the local market).

EQC

In production aty the Bremen plant, Germany, since May 2019.

A few months later the German-Chinese production joint venture, Beijing Benz Automotive Co. Ltd. (BBAC), also started production of the EQC in Beijing plant, China (for the local market).

EQE - 2021

The EQE business sedan will be produced at the Bremen plant in Germany (where EQC is produced) from 2021.

EQE to be produced "soon thereafter" also at the Beijing plant, China (for the local market).

EQS - 2021

The EQS electric luxury sedan will be produced in Factory 56 in Sindelfingen, Germany from H1 2021.

"EQS is the independent, fully electric member in the new S-Class program and is the first to use the new electric architecture for luxury and upper-class electric vehicles at Mercedes-Benz. In Factory 56 the S-Class and, in the future, the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, and the EQS will be produced in a fully flexible manner on the same line."

Mercedes-Benz EQS at the Factory 56 plant in Sindelfingen, Germany Mercedes-Benz EQS at the Hedelfingen battery factory, Germany

SUVs based on EQS and EQE - 2022

Both models will enter production in 2022 at the Tuscaloosa plant in Alabama, USA.

"The Mercedes-Benz plant in Tuscaloosa (USA) is also preparing for production of the EQE SUV and EQS SUV in 2022, which will be produced in the future on the same line with SUVs with conventional and plug-in hybrid drives."

Mercedes-Benz Tuscaloosa Plant in Alabama, USA

EQV

The EQV premium electric MPV has been produced since 2020 in Vitoria, northern Spain.

PHEVs

Beside BEVs, Mercedes-Benz offers more than 20 plug-in hybrid models. That number is expected to increase to more than 25 by 2025.

smart BEVs

The smart brand offers three all-electric models:

smart EQ fortwo - produced in Hambach, France

smart EQ fortwo Cabrio - produced in Hambach, France

smart EQ forfour - produced in Novo Mesto, Slovenia

"The next generation of smart electric vehicles will be produced by the joint venture smart Automobile Co., Ltd. in China. This is a joint venture of Mercedes‑Benz AG and the Zhejiang Geely Group (Geely Holding)."

Battery plants

Launching the global electrification offensive requires establishing a battery pack manufacturing network, which in the case of Mercedes-Ben, includes multiple locations:

There will be a total of eight battery pack plants at seven locations on three continents:

two plants (Deutsche Accumotive) in Kamenz, Germany first, since 2012 (makes HEV/PHEV packs, various BEV packs) second has started production in 2018. Makes EQC (since 2019) and EQA packs (since 2020)

plants (Deutsche Accumotive) in plant in Bangkok, Thailand - Together with the local partner Thonburi Automotive Assembly Plan (TAAP) launched in 2019 (PHEVs packs). To add BEV packs in the future.

"Battery systems for the current C, E and S-Class plug-in hybrids are manufactured at the site. Preparations are also being made there to manufacture drive batteries for all-electric Mercedes-EQ brand vehicles."

- Together with the local partner Thonburi Automotive Assembly Plan (TAAP) launched in 2019 (PHEVs packs). To add BEV packs in the future. "Battery systems for the current C, E and S-Class plug-in hybrids are manufactured at the site. Preparations are also being made there to manufacture drive batteries for all-electric Mercedes-EQ brand vehicles." plant in Beijing, China - a joint project with Daimler's joint-venture partner BAIC at the existing location in Yizhuang Industrial Park, started in 2019 (EQC). Will add EQA, EQB and EQE pack in the future.

"Mercedes-Benz and BAIC have jointly set up local battery production at the existing location in the Yizhuang Industrial Park in Beijing (China). This supplies the nearby vehicle plant, which has also added all-electric Mercedes-EQ models to its portfolio with the EQC. Production of battery systems for the EQC started there in 2019. With the start of production of the EQA, EQB and EQE, the plant will manufacture battery systems for a total of four Mercedes-Benz EQ models beginning in 2021."

- a joint project with Daimler's joint-venture partner BAIC at the existing location in Yizhuang Industrial Park, started in 2019 (EQC). Will add EQA, EQB and EQE pack in the future. "Mercedes-Benz and BAIC have jointly set up local battery production at the existing location in the Yizhuang Industrial Park in Beijing (China). This supplies the nearby vehicle plant, which has also added all-electric Mercedes-EQ models to its portfolio with the EQC. Production of battery systems for the EQC started there in 2019. With the start of production of the EQA, EQB and EQE, the plant will manufacture battery systems for a total of four Mercedes-Benz EQ models beginning in 2021." plant in Jawor, Poland - started in 2020 (PHEV packs), will add EQA/EQB packs in the future

"This year the battery plant in Jawor (Poland) started producing plug-in hybrid batteries for the C, E and S‑Classes. In the coming year the location will expand its portfolio to include battery systems for the compact Mercedes-EQ models, the EQA and the EQB."

- started in 2020 (PHEV packs), will add EQA/EQB packs in the future "This year the battery plant in Jawor (Poland) started producing plug-in hybrid batteries for the C, E and S‑Classes. In the coming year the location will expand its portfolio to include battery systems for the compact Mercedes-EQ models, the EQA and the EQB." two plants in Stuttgart-Untertürkheim, Germany , near Sindelfingen plant Brühl (PHEV packs from 2022) Hedelfingen (EQS/EQE packs from 2021)

, near Sindelfingen plant plant in Tuscaloosa, Alabama - Near the existing Mercedes-Benz SUV plant in Tuscaloosa (USA) construction works of a battery factory have begun in 2018. Will produce BEV/PHEV packs (including for EQS/EQE SUVs from 2022).

* Lithium-ion cells are supplied from external suppliers.