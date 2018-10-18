Daimler Starts Construction Of New Battery Factory In Alabama

3 H BY MARK KANE

Daimler will produce battery packs in Alabama

As announced in September 2017, Daimler starts construction of the battery pack factory in the U.S., seven miles from its Mercedes-Benz Cars vehicle production site in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

The battery factory is the biggest part of the latest $1 billion investment in the production facilities in Tuscaloosa. Daimler intends to produce packs for EQ-branded all-electric and/or plug-in hybrid models. There are no details onmodels or production volume for now, besides “for future electric SUV under the EQ brand”.

The Tuscaloosa plant recently began production of the all-new Mercedes-Benz GLE.

“One year ago, we have announced $1 billion investment in Tuscaloosa mostly for the production of electric SUVs and a battery plant. We are bringing electric mobility for Mercedes-Benz to the United States.” “The investment of billions of US-Dollars in the U.S. car production of Mercedes-Benz is paying off: The first all new Mercedes-Benz GLE left the production lines bringing a new driver experience to our customers worldwide. At the same time, the electric initiative of Mercedes-Benz Cars in the U.S. is well on track. A groundbreaking ceremony marks the start of the construction of a new battery factory. The factory next to the vehicle plant in Tuscaloosa providing batteries for future electric SUV under the EQ brand.”

Daimler annocuned that battery packs for various models will be produced at eight factories at six sites around the world. We can identify seven factories (seems that one more will be announced).

Batteries will be supplied for more than 130 electrified models, scheduled for introduction by 2022.

“The new battery facility near the Tuscaloosa plant is part of a global battery production network of in total eight factories in Kamenz, (Germany), Stuttgart-Untertürkheim (Germany), Sindelfingen (Germany), Beijing (China), Bangkok (Thailand) and Tuscaloosa (USA). The worldwide network of battery factories allows Mercedes-Benz to react flexibly and efficiently to market demands and requirements. The different sites supply local vehicle production and are ready to export batteries, if required. Mercedes-Benz Cars will offer at least one electrified vehicle in each model series by 2022 totaling up to more than 130 models. Mercedes-Benz is about to start the production of electric passenger cars as part of its worldwide electric initiative. This includes the production of an all-electric SUV in the U.S.”

Press blast: