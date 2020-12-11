Bollinger was among the first companies to propose an all-electric pickup truck to rival the Tesla Cybertruck or the Rivian R1T, with its B2 model. In fact, it mirrored Rivian’s plan to have both a truck and an SUV that are basically the same car but with a different wheelbase and body style.

Well, while Rivian is now expected to deliver its first vehicles to customers in the summer of 2021, Bollinger isn’t quite so far along (although it also announced a 2021 start to customer deliveries). In fact, the Michigan-based company has yet to detail a plan for how it intends to put the B2 truck and the B1 SUV into production. And even if they do manage to start production, the projected $125,000 will drive many buyers away, even though the vehicles are actually pretty cool and unique.

Gallery: Bollinger Production Intent Design B1, B2

The company moved from the farm where it was founded in New York state to Detroit in 2018, and it announced it was searching for a space big enough to accommodate its headquarters and research department and eventually a spot for a nearby production facility - initial goals saw production kicking off in 2019

Well, it’s almost 2021 now and there are still no clearly outlined plans as to when we might see a Bollinger on the road, but in spite of this, the company has released several photos showing what it intends the production versions of the B1 and B2 to look like - they call it ‘ production-intent design ‘ which to us means it’s still subject to change.

What is new in these recent photos compared to what we had already seen? Well, the vehicles are painted white, which makes the exposed rivets even more visible and it actually adds to the ruggedness. They also have matching white wheels, which frankly look a bit too small for the body, although this just goes to show this is a vehicle aimed at people who would buy it for its capability, not to show off around town in it.

The most recent bit of news on Bollinger that we’ve published is about the company’s quest to raise the $50-million it needs to start production. And it wants to do it on its own, without the need for SPACs, which are special purpose acquisition companies, some of which have been looking to buy up parts of the company.

The aforementioned $50-million is the amount needed just to finish the engineering work and have vehicles that are actually production-ready. In order to actually start producing vehicles, Bollinger says it needs $250-million more. Just don't count on any Bollinger vehicle being available in 2021 - the company will probably make an announcement about this at some point.