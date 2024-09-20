Bollinger Motors was founded in 2015 and originally wanted to build an electric mid-size pickup and SUV.

Known as the B1 and B2, those prototypes never went into production.

The company shifted its focus to commercial vehicles and is now manufacturing a Class 4 electric truck in Michigan.

Bollinger Motors, the company that brought us the boxy B1 and B2 electric vehicle prototypes a few years ago, has finally become a true OEM–but not because the Land Rover Defender lookalikes are now available to purchase.

The EV startup, which is a subsidiary of Mullen Automotive, shifted its focus on commercial vehicles and is now making the B4 Class 4 cab-forward electric truck. Production started earlier this week at its contract manufacturer, Roush Industries, in Livonia, Michigan.

The all-new Bollinger B4 uses a 158-kilowatt-hour, 800-volt LFP battery pack supplied by Our Next Energy (ONE) nestled between Bollinger’s proprietary 40-inch-wide frame made under contract by Metalsa. The battery, which offers a range of 185 miles at 50% load, sends juice to a 323-horsepower rear motor made by Dana. The torque is rated at 675 pound-feet.

A Terzo electric power takeoff (e-PTO) rated for 30 hp is also available, and the cab is built by a Chinese supplier and then shipped to the United States for final assembly

The LFP battery, which is made up of two individual packs, can be charged from zero to 100% in about nine hours from a 19.2-kilowatt AC Level 2 source. DC fast charging at up to 110 kW is also possible, and a full charge takes two hours, according to Bollinger Motors.

The B4 has a gross vehicle weight rating of 15,500 pounds and a payload of 7,325 lbs and can be specced with an optional advanced driver assistance system from Mobileye which includes forward collision warning, pedestrian and cyclist collision warning, lane departure warning, headway monitoring and a speed limit indicator.

Gallery: 2025 Bollinger B4 Class 4 electric medium-duty cab-forward truck

8 Photos Bollinger Motors

Bollinger said the B4 is also capable of receiving over-the-air software updates but that the overall design of the truck is simple and effective. Over 20 units have been built for testing purposes and are actively being driven to come up with improvements.

Pricing for the 2025 Bollinger B4 Class 4 medium-duty electric chassis cab starts at $158,758, but customers can access several federal and state incentives to lower the purchase price significantly.

Earlier this year, Bollinger Motors was approved by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) as a qualified manufacturer of clean vehicles under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). This means the B4 is eligible for a tax credit of up to $40,000 per vehicle for qualifying buyers. The American EV maker is also CARB-certified, which means customers in California could benefit from rebates of up to $60,000 under the state’s Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP).