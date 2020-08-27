It is almost an irony. Bollinger – which is yet to deliver the SUV and pickup truck it presented on September 26, 2019 – unveiled plans to compete in another segment: delivery vans. In other words, it wants to diversify before delivering with the Delivery-E, its electric van concept. The company says the front-wheel-drive EV will “fit Classes 2B, 3, 4, and 5.” More than that, it said the Deliver-E vans and trucks would be made with a partner.

That is not something new in the EV market. Nikola already said the Badger pickup truck would also follow this formula. The surprising part is that it seems partners will make all Bollinger vehicles.

Automotive News recently published that Robert Bollinger, the company’s founder, would soon disclose funding to make the B1 and B2. He was also close to announcing an agreement for the SUV and the pickup truck: a contract manufacturer in the Midwest would make them.

Would the same partner be involved with the Deliver-E van? It is not unlikely, considering Bollinger plans to start producing the van in 2022. The B1 and B2 are scheduled for the end of 2021.

According to Bollinger’s press release, the new delivery van will have many wheelbase options, as well as battery packs. Buyers will be able to order them with 70 kWh, 105 kWh, 140 kWh, 175 kWh, or 210 kWh units. The company did not mention the estimated ranges for them.

It will be nice to hear from the company about the details involving the Deliver-E project. The images released so far present an incredibly long rear overhang. Depending on what the van will carry, we have the impression it can rear up.

It also calls our attention that the front axle has a shorter track than the rear one. Being an electric vehicle, it could have a motor on each axle. We imagine Bollinger designed the van this way due to competitive advantages.

Was it a shorter turning radius? Is the van more efficient with a smaller frontal area? Does a vehicle that “pulls” get lower tire wear than one that “pushes” its own weight? Was it to save loading capacity? It would be nice to hear the explanations for the unusual design. Perhaps it adds innovation to Bollinger’s intention to diversify its lineup – even before it delivers anything.