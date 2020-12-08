Porsche sales in the UK positively surprised in November, as the number of registrations improved 16.7% year-over-year to 2,216 and stand above some mainstream brands like Citroën and Honda.

The most interesting thing is that the top model for the brand last month was the all-electric Porsche Taycan, which beat even the Macan. Unfortunately, no numbers were provided.

The German brand is still 10.4% down year-to-date (at 12,104 new registrations), but it seems that it was able to improve its results in the second half of the year thanks to EVs. Plug-in sales in the UK are doing really well.

Autocar noted also that the Porsche Taycan turned out to be the #1 'luxury saloon' in the first nine months of the year (1,605 registrations), above BMW 7 Series (901), Mercedes S-Class (607) and Panamera (445).

The Taycan sales are really strong in 2020 and the company expects to exceed its target of 20,000 units.