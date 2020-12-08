If the Taycan is doing so well, the upcoming Macan BEV might raise the bar way higher.
Porsche sales in the UK positively surprised in November, as the number of registrations improved 16.7% year-over-year to 2,216 and stand above some mainstream brands like Citroën and Honda.
The most interesting thing is that the top model for the brand last month was the all-electric Porsche Taycan, which beat even the Macan. Unfortunately, no numbers were provided.
The German brand is still 10.4% down year-to-date (at 12,104 new registrations), but it seems that it was able to improve its results in the second half of the year thanks to EVs. Plug-in sales in the UK are doing really well.
Autocar noted also that the Porsche Taycan turned out to be the #1 'luxury saloon' in the first nine months of the year (1,605 registrations), above BMW 7 Series (901), Mercedes S-Class (607) and Panamera (445).
The Taycan sales are really strong in 2020 and the company expects to exceed its target of 20,000 units.
Source: Autocar
