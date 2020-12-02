The tiny Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV, like a snowball, is becoming bigger and bigger every month in China. In November sales hit 33,094, which is 13,000 more than in October!

It is currently the best-selling electric vehicle in China (third month in a row), far exceeding the MIC Tesla Model 3 and it seems that will not change for quite some time. The key factor is the price, starting at 28,800 yuan ($4,400).

Over just several months, more than 85,000 Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV were sold:

According to the company, 96% of sales are private buyers, mostly (60%) women.

Gallery: Wuling - Hong Guang MINI EV

38 Photos

Wuling - Hong Guang MINI EV specs: