It's higher every month as the production accelerates and demand remains high.

The tiny Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV, like a snowball, is becoming bigger and bigger every month in China. In November sales hit 33,094, which is 13,000 more than in October!

It is currently the best-selling electric vehicle in China (third month in a row), far exceeding the MIC Tesla Model 3 and it seems that will not change for quite some time. The key factor is the price, starting at 28,800 yuan ($4,400).

Over just several months, more than 85,000 Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV were sold:

 

According to the company, 96% of sales are private buyers, mostly (60%) women.

 

Wuling - Hong Guang MINI EV specs:

  • Two battery/range options
    120 km (75 miles) of range using 9.3 kWh battery
    170 km (106 miles) of range using 13.9 kWh battery
  • top speed of 100 km/h (62 mph)
  • electric motor: 20 kW peak and 85 Nm
  • 4 seats
  • 741 liters of space with the rear seats folded down
  • 2,917 millimeters long, 1,493 millimeters wide and 1,621 millimeters high, with a 1,940-millimeter wheelbase

