It's higher every month as the production accelerates and demand remains high.
The tiny Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV, like a snowball, is becoming bigger and bigger every month in China. In November sales hit 33,094, which is 13,000 more than in October!
It is currently the best-selling electric vehicle in China (third month in a row), far exceeding the MIC Tesla Model 3 and it seems that will not change for quite some time. The key factor is the price, starting at 28,800 yuan ($4,400).
Over just several months, more than 85,000 Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV were sold:
- June: 1,048
- July: 7,348
- August: 9,150 (roughly 15,000 wholesale shipments)
- September: 14,495 (20,150 wholesale shipments)
- October: 20,631 (23,762 wholesale shipments)
- November: 33,094
- Total: over 85,700
According to the company, 96% of sales are private buyers, mostly (60%) women.
Gallery: Wuling - Hong Guang MINI EV
Wuling - Hong Guang MINI EV specs:
- Two battery/range options
120 km (75 miles) of range using 9.3 kWh battery
170 km (106 miles) of range using 13.9 kWh battery
- top speed of 100 km/h (62 mph)
- electric motor: 20 kW peak and 85 Nm
- 4 seats
- 741 liters of space with the rear seats folded down
- 2,917 millimeters long, 1,493 millimeters wide and 1,621 millimeters high, with a 1,940-millimeter wheelbase
Sources: Gasgoo, Wuling - Hong Guang MINI EV
About this article