While the all-electric Ford Transit is scheduled for 2021, Ford is ramping up sales of its smaller one-tonne PHEV van in Europe, the Transit Custom Plug-in Hybrid (available also in passenger version Tourneo Custom Plug-in Hybrid).

Most recently, Sky, a media and entertainment company in the UK, ordered 151 Transit Custom PHEVs, which will be delivered by the end of this year.

The company previously was participating in the pilot phase, testing one of the 20 prototypes. We assume that the results were quite positive and the all-electric range of up to 56 km (35 miles) of NEDC (there is no WLTP number) turned out to be satisfying.

By 2030, Sky would like to switch its entire commercial fleet to zero-emission vehicles.

"As a result of the 12-month trial – which gathered 16 terabytes of data from 150,000 miles travelled, 1,800 battery charges and over 70% of journeys in London completed in electric mode – a geofencing feature specified on all vehicles by Sky was made available. The geofencing module automatically switches the vehicle to electric mode when entering a low-emission zone, or any other area specified for zero-emission driving. The technology, which can be retrofitted, ensures that businesses comply with regulations and avoid charges or penalties."

Ford Transit Custom Plug-in Hybrid specs:

up to 56 km (35 miles) of NEDC all-electric range

total range of more than 500 kilometers (310 miles)

13.6 kWh liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery pack located under the load floor, covered with 8-year/160,000 km warranty

front-wheel-drive

Peak output: 92.9 kW of power (at 9,000 rpm) and 355 Nm of torque (1-2,250 rpm)

series-hybrid driveline configuration with 1.0 liter EcoBoost petrol engine as a range extender

charging in 2.7 hours (240 V, 32 A)

full cargo volume offered by the standard van ( 6.0 m 3 )

( ) 1,130 kg of payload



CO 2 emissions of 60 g/km, fuel-efficiency from 2.7 l/100 km

