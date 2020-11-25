Skoda has officially started series production of its all-new, all-electric Skoda Enyaq iV crossover/SUV, at its main plant in Mladá Boleslav in Czech Republic.

The Enyaq iV happens to be the third European MEB-based model (after the Volkswagen ID.3 and Volkswagen ID.4).

The Skoda Enyaq iV is produced on one line alongside the Octavia and Karoq models, thanks to a €32 million ($38 million) investment to handle the production of MQB- and MEB-based models.

According to Skoda, up to 350 Enyaq iV to be produced daily (in the future), which would be up to 7,000 a month, assuming 20 days (or 11,500 assuming 30 days).

Michael Oeljeklaus, ŠKODA AUTO Board Member for Production and Logistics, emphasises:

“The ENYAQ iV is ŠKODA’s first series-production model that was designed as an all-electric vehicle from the outset. This means our new SUV also places entirely different demands on manufacturing processes and production sequences than models with combustion engines. This is also reflected in the extensive preparation and conversion measures that we have been implementing at our main plant in Mladá Boleslav since last summer. Today’s start of production of the ŠKODA ENYAQ iV on the only production line in the Group for vehicles based on the MEB and MQB is a very special moment for our entire team.”

It's a great news for Skoda and EV buyers in Europe, as the Skoda Enyaq iV is a very interesting model and it might be quite successful.

