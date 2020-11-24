For a European, the fact that the Ford F-150 has been the best selling vehicle in the United States since 1981 may come as a bit of a shock, especially if they don’t know just how ridiculously popular pickups are in America. Well, it therefore comes as no surprise that between the Rivian R1T pickup and the R1S SUV, it’s the former that is proving considerably more popular.

No, we didn’t gain access to any internal data from Rivian regarding how many of each model were ordered, but we did find a rather interesting post on the Rivian Owners Forum. In said post, forum members are asked to fill in a document in which they state which of the two models they went for and the spec that they chose.

Well, as I am writing this, out of a total of 213 people who have filled in the information in that document, the vast majority announced that they had ordered the R1T, the truck body style - 62.6 percent of people went for the R1T and 37.4 percent chose the R1S.

In regards to the most popular color, so far it looks like it’s Launch Green, followed by Glacier White, El Cap Granite and Rivian Blue. Out of all those who answered, just one person has picked the striking Compass Yellow color. The Black Mountain interior was the most popular, followed by Ocean Coast and Forest edge.

In regards to the battery pack, it may come as a bit of a surprise in these range-hungry times, but it looks like the smaller battery pack is considerably more popular than the upgraded optional one. It looks like most buyers aren’t willing to spend an additional $10,000 for the so-called Max Pack that should add over 100 miles on top of the 300 miles it is expected to deliver with the standard pack.

Most also chose the Adventure package and the Off Road Upgrade, while very few went for the Explore package or the Camp Kitchen option. And it looks like out of those who chose the R1S, most went with the seven-seater configuration. Out of all those who responded, it looks like most are not Tesla owners (53 people said ‘yes,’ 156 said ‘no’) - the Rivian is probably going to be their first electric vehicle.

If you want to configure your own Rivian, either an R1T or an R1S, you can now do so. The company has finally made the configuration app public - until a few days ago, it could only be accessed by those who had pre-ordered a vehicle.