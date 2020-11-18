The long-awaited Rivian R1T and R1S all-electric adventure vehicles are nearing production and Rivian has just opened up the online configurator so potential customers can option the vehicles and see what the exact price will be.

The R1T Launch Edition starts at $75,000 and will be available in June of 2021. The Adventure trim also costs $75,000 and the base Explore trim will start at $67,000. However, both of those trims won't be available until January of 2022. Also, these prices are before any Federal or State incentives are factored in.

The Fast Lane Now takes us on a virtual tour of the R1T and R1S configurator and comes up with a $98,000 fully-loaded price for the R1T electric pickup truck and $82,000 for the R1S electric SUV.

The R1T

While the $98,000 price tag for the R1T is certainly high, it does include the $10,000 "Max Pack" larger battery option and the $5,000 Camp Kitchen option that installs a fully-serviceable kitchen in the R1T's storage tunnel.

That's $15,000 worth of options than many will find unnecessary. The standard pack in the Launch Edition is estimated to be rated at "over 300 miles" per charge. That's more range than any electric vehicle currently available that isn't a Tesla, and should serve the needs of most people.

The only problem is that since this is a pickup truck, owners have to factor in the range penalty for towing or carrying a heavy payload, and that can be significant.

A Ford F-150 Limited can easily exceed $80,000

But if you can live with the 300-mile pack and don't need the kitchen, your fully-loaded R1T is $83,000, and after the federal tax credit, it nets out to $75,500. That's definitely comparable to fully loaded pickup trucks from Ford, GM, and Dodge.

In fact, I went to Ford's online configurator and checked most of the boxes for a Ford F-150 Limited and came away with an MSRP of $81,830. Considering that, the R1T pricing isn't looking too bad after all.

The R1S

I did the same for a 2020 Land Rover Defender (note I didn't price out a higher-end Range Rover) and came up with a similar price. I checked many (not nearly all) of the options offered by Range Rover, and the MSRP totaled up to $79,930.36.

The Land Rover Defender can also hit $80,000 if you fully option it

That's nearly the same as the $82,000 price that the loaded R1S costs before the tax credit. Factor that in, and the R1S nets out to $74,500, more than $5,000 less than a loaded Defender.

One thing to note is that the "Max Pack" larger battery option that costs $10,000 on the R1T isn't yet available on the R1S. Therefore, the 300-mile+ estimated range is the only option you have if you want to be one of the first R1S owners. We don't know for sure exactly when Rivian will offer the larger pack in the R1S, but we believe that the 300-mile version will serve the needs of most customers.

So check out the video which goes over every possible option and see how you'd configure your Rivian. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.