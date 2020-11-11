Rivian, via an update to its website, has revealed pricing, range, options and various trims for its upcoming R1T electric pickup truck. The first deliveries are now set for June 2021.

The big news is pricing and on that front, we see that the R1T will starts from $67,500.There are just three versions on offer initially and the highest priced one starts at $75,000. Check out the images below for details on each version, as well as pricing information.

You can preorder an R1T today for only $1,000. Deliveries begin in June 2021 for the Launch Edition of the R1T.

Rivian adds that in regards to range, here's what we can expect:

Across the hottest and coldest places — from 130F to -25F — our battery system has been developed to explore. At launch, the R1T will deliver 300+ miles. In January 2022, a 400+ mile R1T will be available. After launch, we’ll announce the timing for a 250+ mile R1T.

So it seems as though a 400-plus mile version will come after the three versions listed above and that a cheaper 250-mile version of the R1T will be released at a later date too.

It terms of go-anywhere capability, Rivian states:

We've spent years researching in the field – hauling gear, loading bikes, wrestling wetsuits, cooking out, sleeping under the stars. In the end, these experiences resulted in a purpose-built truck equipped to handle any adventure.

Additionally, Rivian will offer semi-autonomous driving as standard equipment:

Rivian Driver+ is standard on every vehicle we build. Delivering true hands-free driving assistance along with our full set of safety features, the system continually adds functionality through over-the-air updates. By making Driver+ standard, our goal is to make driving safer, easier and less stressful for everyone.

Below we've included a bunch of specs released by Rivian:

Capability at a glance

Powertrain - Quad-Motor

0-60 mph - 3 secs

Towing capacity - Up to 11,000 lbs

Wading dept - 3 ft

Utility at a glance

Seating - 5

Storage - 68 cu ft

Onboard outlets - 4 110V & 2 12V

Tonneau cover -Lockable

Overall

Height - 72 in

Length - 218 in

Wheelbase - 135 in

Width (without mirrors) - 79 in

Storage

Front trunk volume 11 cu ft

Gear Tunnel volume 11 cu ft

Bed width 51 in

Bed length with tailgate up 54 in

Bed length with tailgate down 84 in

Off-Road Performance

Approach angle 34.0º

Departure angle 29.3º

Breakover 25.7

Max ground clearance 14.2 in

Wading depth 42.7 in

You'll find additional details, as well as a link to pre-order the R1T, on Rivian's website here.

Gallery: Rivian R1T Electric Pickup Truck