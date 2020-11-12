There has been much speculation surrounding the pricing structure for the upcoming Rivian R1S, the model with the SUV body style. It has been overshadowed by the R1T pickup which grabbed more headlines, but it is essentially the same vehicle but with a fully enclosed and covered bed area, as well as a shorter wheelbase and overall length that make it a bit better for going off-road.

And if you were holding your breath before deciding whether or not to buy one as you waited for the official pricing to be revealed, you can now breathe because said information is finally out. In its most basic form, the Rivian R1S (known as the R1S Explore or with the ‘ Explore package ‘) starts at $70,000.

Gallery: Rivian R1S SUV

9 Photos

This is the most basic version, so it comes with a standard surround sound system, matte black trim panels, vegan leather-wrapped steering wheel, heated seats and a textile headliner. Move up to the $77,500 Adventure model, and that adds a reinforced underbody shield for off-roading, a dual front bumper tow hooks, and a built-in air compressor.

It also comes with an upgraded sound system, perforated faux leather upholstery on the seats that are both heated and cooled, it gets yellow accents inside a 100 precent recycled microfiber headliner.

The Launch Edition model, which also starts at $77,500 adds even more on top of what the Adventure model already offers. Firstly, it will feature Launch Edition interior badging, a special Launch Green paint color option, 20-inch all-terrain or 22-inch Sport wheels included and natural grain ash wood interior trim pieces.

All models will be available with an optional seven-seat layout, a claimed range of 300 miles, a claimed sprint time to sixty of 3 seconds and a towing capacity of up to 7,700 pounds. The first to be delivered will be the Launch Edition models, slated to reach customers in August 2021; the other two variants will be delivered as of January 2022.

The semi-autonomous driving system called Rivian Driver+ comes as standard on all versions. It promises to deliver

‘ True hands-free driving assistance along with our full set of safety features, the system continually adds functionality through over-the-air updates. By making Driver+ standard, our goal is to make driving safer, easier and less stressful for everyone. ‘

It is worth noting that the R1T truck has priority, so deliveries of these will begin first, in June of next year. The R1T is also slightly cheaper and has a higher towing capacity of up to 11,000 pounds.

Below we've included some R1S specs released by Rivian:

Capability at a glance

Powertrain - Quad-Motor

0-60 mph - 3 secs

Towing capacity - Up to 7,700 lbs

Wading dept - 3+ ft

Utility at a glance

Seating - 5

Overall

Height - 72 in

Length - 202 in

Wheelbase - 121 in

Width (without mirrors) - 79 in

Storage

Trunk volume 5 cu ft

Off-Road Performance

Approach angle 34.3º

Departure angle 33.7º

Breakover 28.9

Max ground clearance 14.4 in

Wading depth 42.7 in



You'll find additional details, as well as a link to pre-order the R1S, on Rivian's website.