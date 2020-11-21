Electrify America announced that through the agreement with a global commercial real estate developer, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW), 19 new fast-charging stations will be installed at Westfield shopping centers in the U.S.

In total, more than 100 individual fast chargers (up to 150 kW or even 350 kW) will be installed by the end of 2021. That would mean more than five chargers per location. We guess that only some of them will be rated at 350 kW, as usually, 150 kW will be more than enough in such places.

Most of the stations (12) fall on California, while the remaining seven will be in other six states:

California at Westfield Valley Fair in Santa Clara; Westfield Galleria at Roseville in Sacramento; Westfield Century City, Westfield Culver City, Westfield Fashion Square, Westfield Santa Anita, Westfield Topanga, and Westfield Valencia Town Center in Los Angeles; and Westfield Mission Valley, Westfield North County, Westfield Plaza Bonita and Westfield UTC in San Diego;

Connecticut at Westfield Trumbull in Trumbull;

at Westfield Trumbull in Trumbull; Florida at Westfield Broward in Plantation;

at Westfield Broward in Plantation; Illinois at Westfield Old Orchard in Skokie;

at Westfield Old Orchard in Skokie; Maryland at Westfield Montgomery in Bethesda and Westfield Wheaton in Wheaton;

at Westfield Montgomery in Bethesda and Westfield Wheaton in Wheaton; New Jersey at Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus; and

at Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus; and New York at Westfield South Shore in Bay Shore.

The first one - in at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles - is already open for public use.

Electrify America currently has more than 500 stations and over 2,200 individual chargers, but within a little over a year (by the end of 2021), intends to expand by 60%, to 800 stations and 3,500 individual chargers.