With an electric Citan, Mercedes-Benz will basically complete the electrification of its vans in Europe.
Mercedes-Benz gave a little update on its next-generation Citan small van, which is under development in cooperation with the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance.
According to the German manufacturer, the new Citan will have its world premiere in the second half of 2021, as part of the Mercedes-Benz Vans product portfolio.
The successor of the current Citan will be based on a new platform and for the very first time include a fully-electric version.
Renault recently also announced the new Renault Kangoo, including new all-electric Kangoo, which we guess will be similar to the Citan. It's possible that Nissan will also utilize the new Kangoo in its lineup.
Mercedes-Benz listed several characteristics of the upcoming Citan:
- Compact outside dimensions, generous space with a high storage volume in the interior
- Wide-opening sliding doors both on the left and the right side of the vehicle
- a low loading sill enable comfortable access to the interior and easy loading of the vehicle
- high functionality and variability
- comprehensive safety equipment and a high level of driving comfort
The current lineup of Mercedes-Benz vans includes:
