Mercedes-Benz gave a little update on its next-generation Citan small van, which is under development in cooperation with the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance.

According to the German manufacturer, the new Citan will have its world premiere in the second half of 2021, as part of the Mercedes-Benz Vans product portfolio.

The successor of the current Citan will be based on a new platform and for the very first time include a fully-electric version.

Renault recently also announced the new Renault Kangoo, including new all-electric Kangoo, which we guess will be similar to the Citan. It's possible that Nissan will also utilize the new Kangoo in its lineup.

Mercedes-Benz listed several characteristics of the upcoming Citan:

Compact outside dimensions, generous space with a high storage volume in the interior

Wide-opening sliding doors both on the left and the right side of the vehicle

a low loading sill enable comfortable access to the interior and easy loading of the vehicle

high functionality and variability

comprehensive safety equipment and a high level of driving comfort

The current lineup of Mercedes-Benz vans includes: