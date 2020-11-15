It's not a Moon base, it's Giga Austin in the middle of the night.

Tesla has engaged an even higher gear for Tesla Giga Austin construction, which is now running on three shifts, 24 hours a day and 7 days a week.

The work at night, of course, requires multiple bright lights. Some even said in the comments under videos that it looks like someone building a Moon base.

Anyways, the site is growing rapidly in all aspects - foundation work, construction of steel structures, clearing new areas for further facilities and more. We also notice more and more huge cranes. Who knows, maybe Giga Austin will start production quicker than Giga Berlin?

Tesla Giga Texas - Nov 13, 2020 (source: Terafactory Texas)
Tesla Giga Texas - Nov 13, 2020 (source: Terafactory Texas)
Tesla Giga Texas (source: Jeff Roberts)
Tesla Giga Texas (source: Jeff Roberts)
 

Tesla Gigafactory 5 in Austin, Texas: