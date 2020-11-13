There's a whole lot of fun stuff in this short video, and it's just the tip of the iceberg. EV fan, former Tesla owner, and current Toyota RAV4 Prime and RAV4 EV owner James Klafehn enjoyed the welcome opportunity to visit the NCCAR racetrack in Garysburg, North Carolina. If you're not familiar, that's the official name for Kyle Conner's track that you see in many of the videos we cover.

Klafehn – the T-Rex camper guy – is a fan of Conner's videos, so it was time to head out and check out the track himself. He took his Toyota RAV4 Prime PHEV to compare it to the Tesla Model Y. Of course, in typical Kyle Conner fashion, the guys had some fun (and perhaps a little scary time) on the track in the Model Y. James also gets a tour of the track and facilities before they begin to put together several new videos, which you'll see right here next month.

In this initial video, aside from the tour, James and Kyle do a quick walkaround review of the Model Y, since it appears to be the first time Klafehn has seen the electric crossover up close or in person. They also check out the RAV4 Prime. This way, they can provide a brief comparison of the two crossover SUVs. However, the more substantial reviews and comparisons are coming later.

Finally, James wraps up the video with a quarter-mile run in the Toyota PHEV. Keep your eyes out for an upcoming 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime review, a Prime One Lap test, and a Tesla Model Y vs Toyota RAV4 Prime comparison video all coming in December.

As always, check out the video and leave us a comment below. If you're a RAV4 Prime owner, we'd certainly love to hear from you.