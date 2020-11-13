Motiv Power Systems announced a follow-up order for electric delivery trucks from Bimbo Bakeries USA, the largest bakery in the United States, which for 12 months tested five Motiv EVs based on the EPIC F-59 chassis.

As the pilot on real-world delivery routes turned out to be quite successful, Bimbo Bakeries is expanding its electric fleet.

An additional 23 trucks are currently in production and will be deployed across California, New York, and Pennsylvania.

Another 100 are planned for 2021, which for sure would be one of the largest deployments.

Eric McCann, Technical Fleet Manager for Bimbo Bakeries USA said:

“We are pleased with the 100 percent uptime of our pilot vehicles and look forward to growing this partnership into 2021 with additional deployments. Sustainability is built into our company’s purpose and incorporating these vehicles into our fleet is an important step toward reducing our dependence on fossil fuels. With Motiv’s help, we’re confident that we will meet our goals.”

Bimbo is going electric also in other countries - earlier this year we heard about a three-digit number of EVs deployed in Mexico.

