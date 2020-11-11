The list will include two plug-in hybrids and three all-electric vehicles (including two all-new BEVs).

Hyundai announced today that by the end of 2022, it will offer a total of 10 electrified model xEVs (BEVs, PHEVs, HEVs and FCVs).

The list includes four conventional hybrids (Elantra, Sonata, Tucson and Santa Fe) and two plug-in hybrids: the recently announced Tucson PHEV and the Santa Fe PHEV announced earlier this year.

2022 Hyundai Tucson Exterior
2022 Hyundai Tucson Exterior
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

On the zero-emission front we see three battery-electric cars, the Kona Electric and two all-new, not yet to be unveiled models: Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Hyundai Ioniq 6. There is also the hydrogen fuel cell Hyundai NEXO.

In total, seven of those 10 xEVs will be classified as crossover/SUVs and only three as cars (including the Ioniq 6).

"This product blitz includes eco solutions for many of Hyundai’s current products as well as all-new models, such as the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6. Product details for these Hyundai models have a steady roll out cadence throughout the 2021/2022 timeframe."

It's all that we have for now, but it's also enough to remain optimistic about the progressing electrification and all-new stand-alone BEV models, based on a dedicated BEV platform (the Ioniq subbrand).

More from Hyundai

2022 hyundai tucson unveiled us Hyundai Unveils New 2022 Tucson For The U.S. (PHEV Announced)
hyundai 12 new significantly enhanced suvs 2021 Hyundai To Launch 12 New And Significantly Enhanced SUVs Through 2021

Join owners and enthusiasts discussing the Ioniq 5 at InsideEVs Forum!