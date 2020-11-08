McDonald’s Italia, in partnership with Enel X, will equip 100 of its restaurants across Italy with a total of 200 charging points by the end of 2021.

According to the partners, it's the first restaurant chain in Italy that is installing charging points on a larger scale.

In the case of McDonald’s car parks, Enel X will install JuicePoles - dual output 22 kW AC - and in some cases also JuicePumps - 50 kW DC chargers.

The few first charging stations are already up and running - in San Benedetto del Tronto, Ancona and Osimo:

"The first charging stations installed at the McDonald's restaurants of Desio, Eboli, Loreto, San Benedetto del Tronto, Ancona and Osimo, of which the last three are already active and visible on the app, like for example JuicePass. The implementation plan will soon involve the new cities of Piombino, Barberino di Mugello, Alessandria, Quartu Sant’Elena and Florence."

To put it into perspective, McDonald’s has roughly 600 restaurants in Italy, which means that electrification of 100 is about 16.7% - the first important step to encourage drivers to switch to EVs.

It's very likely that similar projects will take place in various other markets, where electric car sales growing fast. In Italy, sales during the first nine months expanded significantly:

"In Italy, in the first nine months of 2020 BEV vehicles (100% electric) recorded an increase in registrations of +127.6% and Plug-in hybrids of +210.3%, in a continuous upward trend that reached a monthly record breaking figure in September with almost 7,000 vehicles registered*."

Enel X so far installed over 10,500 charging points In Italy, and by 2022 it should almost triple to 28,000.