More than half of the $17,499 price is covered by federal and state incentives.
Kandi America announced that its all-electric Kandi K27 model was certified by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) for meeting the state’s stringent emissions standards (it must have been tough, we jest). Jokes aside, K27 is now approved for sale in California.
Initially, the company intended to start sales in Texas, but we can assume that California will be a much bigger market. Interestingly, there is no word about the Kandi K23 model (it is impossible that it did not pass the emissions tests - it's an electric vehicle after all).
"With this approval in hand, Kandi is preparing delivery of the model K27 – the most affordable electric vehicle (EV) on the U.S. market – to the Golden State."
The most important news is that in California, Kandi K27 with a promotional price of $17,499, might be purchased effectively for $7,999. That is if one will deduce $7,500 of the federal tax credit and an additional $2,000 from the state.
|Kandi K27
|Kandi K23
|MSRP price
|$20,499
$17,499 (for the first 1,000 buyers)
|$29,999
$27,499 (for the first 1,000 buyers)
|Federal tax credit
|$7,500
|$7,500
|Price - federal tax credit
|$9,999
|$19,999
The K27 is not the most capable EV on the market (actually it might be the least capable - see specs below), but at $8,000 it could be one of the cheapest "tools" for local driving, maybe even some not demanding commuting.
Gallery: Kandi K27
Kandi K27 specs:
- EPA estimated range of 59 miles (95 km), compared to initially stated 100 miles (161 km)
EPA energy consumption (including charging losses):
combined: 114 MPGe - 296 Wh/mi (184 Wh/km)
city: 102 MPGe - 330 Wh/mi (205 Wh/km)
highway: 127 MPGe - 265 Wh/mi (165 Wh/km)
- 17.69 kWh battery
- top speed of 101 km/h (63 mph)
- front-wheel drive
- peak system output of 45 kW
- AC charging (on-board): 7 Hours (240V/16A)
- Dimension: Length 136.22”, Width 57.87”, Height 63.58”, Wheelbase 96.65”
- weight of 2,271 lbs (1,030 kg)
- 4 seat
About this article