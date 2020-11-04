Kandi America announced that its all-electric Kandi K27 model was certified by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) for meeting the state’s stringent emissions standards (it must have been tough, we jest). Jokes aside, K27 is now approved for sale in California.

Initially, the company intended to start sales in Texas, but we can assume that California will be a much bigger market. Interestingly, there is no word about the Kandi K23 model (it is impossible that it did not pass the emissions tests - it's an electric vehicle after all).

"With this approval in hand, Kandi is preparing delivery of the model K27 – the most affordable electric vehicle (EV) on the U.S. market – to the Golden State."

The most important news is that in California, Kandi K27 with a promotional price of $17,499, might be purchased effectively for $7,999. That is if one will deduce $7,500 of the federal tax credit and an additional $2,000 from the state.

Kandi K27 Kandi K23

Kandi K27 Kandi K23 MSRP price $20,499

$17,499 (for the first 1,000 buyers) $29,999

$27,499 (for the first 1,000 buyers) Federal tax credit $7,500 $7,500 Price - federal tax credit $9,999 $19,999

The K27 is not the most capable EV on the market (actually it might be the least capable - see specs below), but at $8,000 it could be one of the cheapest "tools" for local driving, maybe even some not demanding commuting.

Gallery: Kandi K27

19 Photos

Kandi K27 specs: