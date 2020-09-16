Kandi America has updated its website with specs for the two affordable EVs - Kandi K27 and Kandi K23 - that are coming to the U.S. and now shows EPA estimated range results.

While we are waiting for the official rating for the two on the EPA website, four Kandi models (K23, K27 and two additional: EX3 and K22) were officially listed as eligible for the $7,500 of the federal tax credit:

The generous $7,500 incentive is key to making the Kandi EVs affordable:

K23: $19,999 ($2,500 below the initial price of $22,499)

($2,500 below the initial price of $22,499) K27: $9,999 ($3,000 below the initial price of $12,999)

First deliveries are scheduled for Q4 2020.

111

Kandi K23 specs:

41.4 kWh battery

battery top speed of 113 km/h (70 mph)

front-wheel drive

peak system output of 49 kW and 175 Nm of torque

AC charging (on-board): 7.5 Hours (240V/32A)

Dimension: Length 156.4”, Width 64.5”, Height 63.9”, Wheelbase 104.3”

weight of 2,954 lbs (1,340 kg)

4 seat

Kandi K27 specs:

17.69 kWh battery

battery top speed of 101 km/h (63 mph)

front-wheel drive

peak system output of 20 kW

AC charging (on-board): 7 Hours (240V/16A)

Dimension: Length 136.22”, Width 57.87”, Height 63.58”, Wheelbase 96.65”

weight of 2,271 lbs (1,030 kg)

4 seat

