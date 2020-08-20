Kandi America has announced that within 24 hours after the official launch of Kandi K27 and Kandi K23 models in the U.S., it has received a total of 436 pre-order reservations.

The reservations require a $100 fully-refundable deposit. With a few hundred pre-orders and nearly 11,000 potential buyers registered for the launch event, Kandi has a chance to secure an important bridgehead in the entry-level EV segment.

Johnny Tai, CEO of Kandi America said:

“This virtual event was a market test for bringing Kandi EVs to the U.S. The success of the event strengthens our confidence in the North American market. Based on these growing sales, we will launch a series of events to enhance brand awareness of our EVs in the U.S. We thank all the event attendees, and will embrace their suggestions and constructive feedback to further drive our U.S. expansion plans.”

We are now curious about the first reviews of those most affordable EVs, which will hopefully take place soon, ahead of sales and first deliveries in Q4 2020.

For the first 1,000 buyers (separately counted for both models we guess), the starting price is:

K27: $9,999 ($3,000 below the initial price of $12,999)

($3,000 below the initial price of $12,999) K23: $19,999 ($2,500 below the initial price of $22,499)

* Both prices are after the $7,500 federal tax credits.

We guess that Kandi's best target will be fleets, perhaps because those buyers don't necessarily qualify for the tax credits. This makes sense because the full-size BEVs are not that much more expensive, and there is also the used-BEV market.

Kandi K23

Kandi K23 specs:

Estimated range of 188 miles (302 km)



41.4 kWh battery

battery top speed of 113 km/h (70 mph)

front-wheel drive

peak system output of 49 kW and 175 Nm of torque

AC charging (on-board): 7.5 Hours (240V/32A)

Dimension: Length 156.4”, Width 64.5”, Height 63.9”, Wheelbase 104.3”

weight of 2,954 lbs (1,340 kg)

4 seat

Safety Features- Battery Protection System - Vehicle Anti Theft System

- Speed Sensing Door Lock System

- ABS + EBD

- Over-Speed Warning

- Seat Belt Warning

- Backup Camera

- Bluetooth Hand Free Devices

- Door Ajar Warning

- Air Bags (Driver + Front Passenger)

- Car Seat Fixture Warranty - Material & Workmanship (4-year or 50,000 miles whichever comes first) - Battery (8-year or 62,000 miles whichever comes first)

Kandi K27

Kandi K27 specs:

Estimated range of 100 miles (161 km)

17.69 kWh battery

battery top speed of 101 km/h (63 mph)

front-wheel drive

peak system output of 20 kW

AC charging (on-board): 7 Hours (240V/16A)

Dimension: Length 136.22”, Width 57.87”, Height 63.58”, Wheelbase 96.65”

weight of 2,271 lbs (1,030 kg)

4 seat

Safety Features- Battery Protection System - Vehicle Anti Theft System

- Speed Sensing Door Lock System

- ABS + EBD

- Over-Speed Warning

- Seat Belt Warning

- Backup Camera

- Bluetooth Hand Free Devices

- Door Ajar Warning

- Air Bags (Driver + Front Passenger)

- Car Seat Fixture Warranty - Material & Workmanship (4-year or 50,000 miles whichever comes first) - Battery (8-year or 62,000 miles whichever comes first)

