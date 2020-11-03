IONITY, the European fast charging network, has revealed usage of the network in terms of the amount of energy dispensed to electric cars over the two years - between September 2018 and September 2020.

As we can see on the chart, the business was growing pretty well, with smaller and bigger seasonal bumps, until the COVID-19 lockdown strike in.

It caused a huge dip for several months. Once the situation improved during the summer, we saw new highs:

IONITY fast charging network usage

The increase of kWh delivered monthly is quite natural as there is more and more electric cars on the roads and the network expands.

We guess that the amount of electricity delivered per station per month is growing a little bit too (we don't have data). There were 150 stations in October 2019, 200 in January 2020 and 250 in July 2020 and as of now it's almost 300. During that period, energy sales doubled (September 2019 vs 2020).

The perspectives for the future are pretty good as there is simply no other way than up. All-electric car sales are booming and the IONITY is one of the major pan-European network, especially for non-Tesla cars (Teslas can use it too, but they have dedicated, and even denser, Supercharging network).

The usage chart shows us also one more important thing - seasonality. All the fast charging infrastructure has to be envisioned for peak periods, which usually happens to be holidays, when people takes more long-distance trips. If a network will not take it into account, we will see long queues to chargers in peak periods, which occasionally happens also to Superchargers.