Ford announced today that its upcoming all-electric Transit, now called the E-Transit, will be unveiled on November 12, 2020.

The new van was first announced for the European market (scheduled for 2021), but it will be launched also in the U.S. and Canada for the 2022 model year.

The introduction of E-Transit, together with the all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E and all-electric Ford F-150 Electric, is part of an $11.5+ billion investment in electrification.

There are no details about the Ford E-Transit yet, but in general, the timing for an electric van could not be better, as "deliveries are skyrocketing" (in big part because of COVID-19). According to Ford, e-commerce sales expanded by 32% year-over-year in Q1 and by 44% in Q2.

Together with the announcement about the E-Transit, Ford revealed also survey results about the increasing role of the environmental impact of deliveries among customers across the globe:

Care about their carbon footprint. Over 60 percent of Americans and 68 percent of Brits care about the environmental impact of delivering goods to their homes. [In fact that’s a 12 percent increase in the U.S. alone since earlier in the year.]

Open to electrified delivery services. In all three countries (US, UK, Germany), half of respondents said they’d choose a green delivery service over a gas-powered one if price and arrival times were the same, with 54 percent in the U.S. and nearly 60 percent in the U.K. saying so

Wait longer to be ‘green’: Even if they had to wait longer for a delivery via zero emissions vans, close to half of Americans and Brits said they would do so.

*Survey undertaken in partnership with Google across three key markets – US, UK and Germany. 1000 respondents in the US and 1000 respondents in the UK and Germany took part in this independent survey.