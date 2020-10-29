As PartCatalog.com help us show you, EV sales in the US since 2010 are increasing: almost one million cars were sold up to September 2020. Anyway, J.D. Power asked “more than 8,500 consumers and industry experts” about electric cars and discovered 69 percent of them in the US (68 percent in Canada) have never even been in one, and 62 percent of them would never buy an EV. That shows a lack of knowledge hinders adoption.

Unfortunately, impatience also plays a major role in that. J.D. Power discovered 45 percent of respondents would only wait 15 minutes to charge the vehicle for at least 200 miles in the US. In Canada, consumers are slightly more impatient: 47 percent would wait 15 minutes or less.

Range demands are also high: 78 percent of American buyers would only be comfortable with a range of at least 300 miles. When it comes to Canadian ones, 79 percent of them expect at least 450 km of range.

Kristin Kolodge is the executive director of driver interaction and human-machine interface research at J.D. Power. She is concerned that there are about 50 new electric cars scheduled for the American market until the end of 2022 in such a scenario. According to her, automakers have to find ways to promote them to “increase consideration.”

The company also asked about autonomous vehicles, but this is basically hypothetical since there is no vehicle even close to offering the technology. While Uber was testing the technology, the death of a person only made things worse in a market that will rely fundamentally on trust: only 14 percent of respondents would ever consider riding in a self-driving car.

Although J.D. Power did not ask that about electric cars, trust must also play a major role in their adoption. Issues of any sort may make it even more difficult, which justifies more investments in quality control and customer care. Let’s hope automakers get the message.

Source: J.D. Power via Automotive News