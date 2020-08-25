One of the most emblematic signs that electric mobility will happen sooner than most people think is seeing how British Petroleum is interested in it. Through Castrol – one of its brands – the oil titan asked in eight countries what would be necessary for people to buy electric cars. In the US, the answer was a $36,000 price tag, 30 minutes of charging, and at least 319 mi of range.

Called Accelerating the EVolution, the research was done in the US, China, Norway, UK, Japan, Germany, France, and India. In total, 10,000 people were interviewed, among consumers, fleet managers, and automotive industry professionals. Check below how that was distributed in each country:

China: 2K consumers, 100 fleet managers/transport managers, 15 automotive industry professionals.

France: 1K consumers, 100 fleet managers/transport managers, 2 automotive industry professionals.

Germany: 1K consumers, 100 fleet managers/transport managers, 2 automotive industry professionals.

India: 1K consumers, 100 fleet managers/transport managers, 2 automotive industry professionals.

Japan: 1K consumers, 100 fleet managers/transport managers, 2 automotive industry professionals.

Norway: 1K consumers, 50 fleet managers/transport managers, 2 automotive industry professionals.

UK: 1K consumers, 100 fleet managers/transport managers, 2 automotive industry professionals.

US: 1K consumers, 100 fleet managers/transport managers, 3 automotive industry professionals.

According to Castrol, that was representative enough to determine the tipping points of massive EV adoption.

Interestingly, these demands are not uniform. In India, for example, cars would have to cost $31,000, but customers would be happy with a lower range (401 km, or 249 mi) and with a longer charging time (35 minutes). British consumers want them to cost even less: $30,000.

The most impatient clients are the French, who wish to spend only 27 minutes charging. The Americans are the ones who demand more range, but the Norwegians are not far behind: they need 507 km (315 mi) of minimum range. Japanese buyers are the ones willing to pay more on EVs: $43,000.

Such a map may help manufacturers willing to sell EVs to address clients’ demands more efficiently. When that happens, Castrol intends to sell e-fluids to automakers.

Source: Castrol