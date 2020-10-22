AutoTrader's Rory Reid is clearly an EV fan, and we love his video coverage of the segment. Unlike many popular electric car hosts, Reid isn't simply a hardcore Tesla fan. In fact, while he covers plenty of gas cars, he also does a solid job of covering new electric vehicles as they come to market.

In this recent video, Reid takes another look at the all-new Polestar 2. You may remember, he compared it to the Model 3 about a month ago. The previous video review was helpful for people trying to choose between the two sporty EVs. However, this comparison is much shorter and to the point. It focuses solely on the acceleration of the Polestar 2 and Tesla Model 3.

Reid runs a few different races. Interestingly, one of them is in reverse. Why in the heck would you race cars in reverse, no one does that? Well, actually, we have to admit that our own Kyle Conner has done just that on occasion. Why not? It's fun, plus "it's in the name of science."

At any rate, place your bets now before reading ahead or watching the video. Which electric car will win in the correct direction? Which one will be the champion in reverse?

We will tell you that the Polestar 2 gets the initial launch both times (going forward), but it doesn't take long for the Model 3 to overtake it and then surge way ahead. In reverse, it's a different story. It seems the Model 3's speed is suddenly limited. Perhaps this is for safety? If you need a car that races well in reverse, you should definitely choose the Polestar 2.

We'd like to know what you think of the Polestar 2. Is it the first real Tesla Model 3 rival? Is it better than a Tesla in many ways? However, perhaps the most important question here is, will the Polestar 2 actually sell well, and will it steal sales from the Model 3? Fill us in in the comment section below.