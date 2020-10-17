Is the Polestar 2 the first EV that could pry hardcore Tesla owners out of their cars?

Posted on EVANNEX on October 17, 2020 by Iqtidar Ali

Ian Pavelko (aka the Mad Hungarian) was roaming around in his Tesla Model 3 Performance which he calls ‘MAGNETO’ when he got a chance to check out the new Polestar 2 EV — dubbed widely in the media as (yet another) Tesla killer.  

Above: Tesla Model 3 and Polestar 2 (Source: Ian Pavelko / Fast Wheels)

How did Pavelko get this opportunity to check out the Polestar 2? Matt St-Pierre, an automotive journalist at Motor Illustrated, called Ian to alert him that he’s getting his hands on a Polestar 2 in order to perform an extensive review. Afterwards, St-Pierre brought the Polestar 2 to Pavelko’s office in Vaudreuil-Dorion QC, just outside of Montreal.

Pavelko is a well-known Tesla community member and one of the earliest Model 3 owners in Canada. He's also co-host of the popular Tesla Owners Online podcast. He takes his 'MAGNETO' Model 3 on all kinds of adventures — testing new wheelspushing top speedstraveling across Canada, and snow rallying at night.

The Polestar 2 seen in Pavelko's photos (along with his Model 3) happens to be the company's top-of-the-line performance variant. To my eyes, especially the head-to-head shot of the Polestar 2 and Tesla Model 3, it's evident that Model 3 is far more aerodynamic (and curvy). Meanwhile, the Polestar 2 has a much more boxy look.

Tesla Model 3 and Polestar 2 head-to-head shot.
Above: Tesla Model 3 and Polestar 2 (Source: Ian Pavelko / Fast Wheels)

Perhaps Polestar 2’s aerodynamics might be one of the reasons it received a far lower range rating of just 233 miles from the EPA. That’s 120 miles less than the Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD's 353 miles of estimated range now with its latest "refresh" update recently released. Considering the Model 3's substantial range advantage coupled with its far-reaching Supercharger network and the "road trip" edge definitely appears to tilt towards Tesla.

In any event, Pavelko relayed to me his personal experience (albeit limited) with the Polestar 2 — check out his thoughts below.

BUILD QUALITY

This car definitely has a heftier/more solid feel to it, and that comes across in both the positive and negative sense of the word. You can definitely appreciate how bank-vault like the doors are when you close them.

Tesla Model 3 and Polestar 2 side-by-side.
Above: Tesla Model 3 and Polestar 2 (Source: Ian Pavelko / Fast Wheels)

They’ve done a good job isolating road noise and providing a comfortable ride despite the 20″ low-profile performance tires, which of course I think Tesla has managed pretty well too.

INTERIOR

The interior is, of course, much more traditional than that of the Tesla Model 3 but still has a good size multi-function center screen with rapid response — so it’s a nice blend of old and new worlds.

It definitely looks/feels a little more upmarket inside than the 3. Although now that I’ve grown so accustomed to the elegant simplicity of the 3’s layout I can also say as pretty as it is — the Polestar’s interior (and just about everything else on the road these days) now strikes me as a bit busy.

DRIVING CHARACTERISTICS

The Polestar Performance package does offer the very nice ability to adjust the damper settings, a big plus even if it has to be done manually from the underside in front and inside the trunk in the rear of the car.

Tesla Model 3 and Polestar 2 side-by-side rear view.
Above: Tesla Model 3 and Polestar 2 (Source: Ian Pavelko / Fast Wheels)

It seems to have a good, stable grip but it isn’t anywhere [near] as nimble or agile feeling as Model 3. If you like that traditional hewn-from-stone, stable Volvo feel you’ll love it. Personally, I prefer the sports-car-like quickness that the 3 has which belies it weight it in all but the slowest, tightest maneuvers.

Only thing I’m really jealous of? Those performance package brakes. Even with all the recent mods I did to mine to improve pedal feel... the Polestar ones feel much more solid... [capable of] some serious track work.

VERDICT

Personally, there’s just about nothing else on the road that would pry me out of [my Tesla Model 3] MAGNETO. But the Polestar 2 is very impressive... Overall I think it’s a fantastic addition to the EV field that will help broaden [EV] appeal and bring in some new buyers. In that regard alone it’s a win.

