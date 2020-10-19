Close to one in ten new Porsches sold is all-electric globally.

Porsche reports that its global car sales is improving, and the overall results after nine months is 191,543 - only 5% less than a year ago.

Sales of the all-electric Taycan model during that period amounted to 10,944, which is 5.7% of the total volume.

According to our data, in the third quarter, Porsche ramped up its Taycan production and sales in 6,464 (8.7% of total), which is more than twice Q2 and more than four times Q1.

It's great to see that the BEV share is so close to 10%, even before the first Taycan's derivatives hit the market.

“Porsche was not spared the effects of the coronavirus crisis. However, we look to the future with optimism – in particular thanks to our convincing product range and a continued increase in new orders,”

Assuming Q3 pace, the annual production rate already exceeds 25,000.

Porsche Taycan Base Model
Comparing the global results with the U.S., it turns out that in Q3 almost 29% of all Taycans were sold in the U.S., while YTD it's 26.5%.

Porsche sales by market - Q3 2020:

