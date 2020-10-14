Elon Musk, when asked about the 7-seat version of the Tesla Model Y, announced that it's coming "next month" and initial deliveries will follow "in early December."

We guess that the volume will not be high at first, but it's great to see that another version is coming as promised.

"Starting production on 7 seater next month, initial deliveries early December"

It will be interesting to see the 7-seat version of the Model Y, as many is wondering whether the additional two seats will accommodate anyone beside two children, how it will affect the trunk space and whether it will be safe?

If you are interested in the Tesla Model Y with two additional seats, check those two videos that tries to demonstrate how it might look like:

Anyway, the 7-seat option adds $3,000 to the price and is not yet available in the U.S. online design studio (it will be updated soon we assume).