BMW’s production of PHEVs is facing an unlucky streak. After the company halted deliveries of 4,460 units on August 19 due to welding beads that could cause fires, it is now recalling around 27,600 cars worldwide. The reason for that is the production process of some cells. Impurities got in the way and can make these cells ignite if the battery packs are fully charged.

BMW currently has two battery suppliers: CATL and Samsung SDI. Considering the issue does not affect all its PHEVs produced between January 20 and September 18, the problem probably affected only one of these battery manufacturers.

In Germany alone, more than 1,800 customers will have to take their cars for repairs. BMW will fix 3,500 vehicles that were not delivered yet before they reach their buyers.

The company is yet to release more details on how it will recall cars in other markets, such as the US. That may take a while: BMW expects to release instructions for a solution by the end of October.

Meanwhile, the recommendation for owners of potentially affected vehicles is not to charge them by cable. In other words, to use them as regular combustion-engined vehicles while they are not properly inspected and repaired, which can be very frustrating for customers that bought these cars to experience electric mobility.

The list is slightly different from the one we had in August. While BMW halted deliveries of the PHEV versions of the 3 Series, 3 Series Touring, X1, X2, X3, X5, 2 Series Active Tourer, 5 Series, 5 Series Touring, 7 Series, and the Mini Countryman, the recalled models now also include the i8 in both its versions (Coupé and Roadster).

Source: Electrive