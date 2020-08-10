More plug-in hybrid versions and models are on the horizon.
BMW has one of the most comprehensive lineups of plug-in cars, especially plug-in hybrids, as the BEV lineup is still small.
Later this year, the German manufacturer will introduce a new version of its plug-in hybrid 5-Series: the BMW 545e xDrive Sedan, which will share the 3.0L engine with the bigger 745e xDrive and X5 xDrive45e plug-in hybrids, for more performance.
Because of its additional power, the acceleration will be 20% quicker: 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.7 seconds instead of 5.9 seconds in 530e xDrive, although the all-electric range will be slightly lower (by 1.7%-3.6% depending on the version): 54–57 km (33.6-35.4 miles) WLTP, compared to 56–58 km (34.8-36.1 miles).
Deliveries of the BMW 545e xDrive Sedan to start in Europe in Autumn 2020.
BMW 545e xDrive Sedan specs:
- Range (all-electric)
WLTP: 54–57 km (33.6-35.4 miles)
- 12.0 kWh battery
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.7 seconds
- top speed of 250 km/h (155 mph); 140 km/h (87 mph) in EV mode
- all-wheel drive (BMW xDrive)
- peak system output of 290 kW and 600 Nm of torque
3.0L six-cylinder in-line petrol engine (210 kW and 450 Nm), synchronous electric motor (80 kW and 265 Nm) and eight-speed Steptronic transmission
By the way, the entire 5-Series is getting new generation:
The 545e xDrive is not the only new plug-in hybrid 5-Series that coming, as there will be also:
- BMW 530e Touring
- BMW 530e xDrive Touring
BMW 530e Touring specs:
- Range (all-electric)
WLTP: 58–62 km (36.0-38.5 miles)
- 12.0 kWh battery
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.1 seconds
- top speed of 225 km/h (140 mph); 140 km/h (87 mph) in EV mode
- rear-wheel drive
- peak system output of 215 kW and 420 Nm of torque
2.0L four-cylinder in-line petrol engine (135 kW and 300 Nm), synchronous electric motor (80 kW and 265 Nm) and eight-speed Steptronic transmission
BMW 530e xDrive Touring specs:
- Range (all-electric)
WLTP: 53–56 km (32.9-34.8 miles)
- 12.0 kWh battery
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.1 seconds
- top speed of 225 km/h (140 mph); 140 km/h (87 mph) in EV mode
- all-wheel drive
- peak system output of 215 kW and 420 Nm of torque
2.0L four-cylinder in-line petrol engine (135 kW and 300 Nm), synchronous electric motor (80 kW and 265 Nm) and eight-speed Steptronic transmission
The new Touring version was highlighted using ICE version, but most of the changes are common:
And finally, the already known specs of the Sedan version (second-model evolution actually):
BMW 530e Sedan specs:
- Range (all-electric)
WLTP: 62–67 km (38.5-41.6 miles)
- 12.0 kWh battery
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.9 seconds
- top speed of 235 km/h (146 mph); 140 km/h (87 mph) in EV mode
- rear-wheel drive
- peak system output of 215 kW and 420 Nm of torque
2.0L four-cylinder in-line petrol engine (135 kW and 300 Nm), synchronous electric motor (80 kW and 265 Nm) and eight-speed Steptronic transmission
BMW 530e xDrive Sedan specs:
- Range (all-electric)
WLTP: 56–58 km (34.8-36.1 miles)
- 12.0 kWh battery
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.9 seconds
- top speed of 235 km/h (146 mph); 140 km/h (87 mph) in EV mode
- all-wheel drive
- peak system output of 215 kW and 420 Nm of torque
2.0L four-cylinder in-line petrol engine (135 kW and 300 Nm), synchronous electric motor (80 kW and 265 Nm) and eight-speed Steptronic transmission
Gallery: BMW 530e xDrive Sedan
The BMW Group's PHEV lineup is really big now and includes (existing and soon to be available models):
- BMW 225xe Active Tourer (2nd model evolution)
- BMW 330e Sedan (2nd model evolution)
- BMW 330e xDrive Sedan (2nd model evolution)
- BMW 330e Touring
- BMW 330e xDrive Touring
- BMW 530e Sedan (2nd model evolution)
- BMW 530e xDrive Sedan (2nd model evolution)
- BMW 545e xDrive Sedan
- BMW 530e Touring
- BMW 530e xDrive Touring
- BMW 745e xDrive (2nd model evolution)
- BMW X1 xDrive25e
- BMW X2 xDrive25e
- BMW X3 xDrive30e
- BMW X5 xDrive45e (2nd model evolution)
- i3 REx/i3s REx (3rd model evolution with 120 Ah)
- MINI Cooper SE Countryman ALL4 (2nd model evolution)