According to the fresh EPA range and energy efficiency rating, the 2021 BMW X5 xDrive45e will go up to 31 miles (50 km) in all-electric mode. That's one mile more than in the preliminary specs.

The EV range is one of the highest among PHEVs in the U.S., but the energy efficiency is not too high: 50 MPGe - 674 Wh/mi (419 Wh/km).

Moreover, outside of the EV range, efficiency in hybrid mode is comparable to the conventional X5:

2021 BMW X5 xDrive45e EPA rating:

all-electric range of 31 miles (50 km)

total range of 400 miles (644 km)

energy consumption (including charging losses): EV mode: 50 MPGe - 674 Wh/mi (419 Wh/km) Hybrid mode: 20 MPG



There is no other premium plug-in hybrid SUV with higher EV range right now, and the only better mainstream models of comparable type above are:

BMW X5 xDrive45e specs: