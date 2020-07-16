It will go slightly further than previously expected, but overall it's an electron guzzler.
According to the fresh EPA range and energy efficiency rating, the 2021 BMW X5 xDrive45e will go up to 31 miles (50 km) in all-electric mode. That's one mile more than in the preliminary specs.
The EV range is one of the highest among PHEVs in the U.S., but the energy efficiency is not too high: 50 MPGe - 674 Wh/mi (419 Wh/km).
Moreover, outside of the EV range, efficiency in hybrid mode is comparable to the conventional X5:
2021 BMW X5 xDrive45e EPA rating:
- all-electric range of 31 miles (50 km)
- total range of 400 miles (644 km)
- energy consumption (including charging losses):
- EV mode: 50 MPGe - 674 Wh/mi (419 Wh/km)
- Hybrid mode: 20 MPG
There is no other premium plug-in hybrid SUV with higher EV range right now, and the only better mainstream models of comparable type above are:
- Ford Escape PHEV - 37 miles
- Toyota RAV4 Prime - 42 miles
Gallery: BMW X5 xDrive45e
BMW X5 xDrive45e specs:
- all-electric range of
U.S. version: 31 miles (50 km) EPA and 400 miles (644 km) total
European version: up to 67-87 km (41.6-54 miles) WLTP or 86–97 km (53-60 miles) NEDC
- Battery capacity:
in Europe: 24.0 kWh battery (gross) and 21.6 kWh (usable/net)
in the U.S.: 24.0 kWh battery (gross) and 17.06 kWh (usable/net)
- fuel economy (combined, WLTP): 1.2–1.9 l/100 km, 23.1–28.3 kWh/100 km
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.6 seconds; 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 5.3 seconds
- all-wheel drive
- top speed of 235 km/h (146 mph) or 135 km/h (84 mph) in all-electric mode
- system output: 290 kW (394 hp) and 600 Nm
- a 3.0-litre 6-cylinder petrol engine (210 kW/286 hp), eight-speed Steptronic transmission and electric motor (continuous output of 50 kW/68 hp and a peak output of 83 kW/113 hp and 265 Nm)
- charging from
in Europe: 0 to 100% in 6.8 h at 3.7 kW (16 Ah / 230 V)
in U.S.: 0 to 100% in 5.3 h at 3.7 kW
- storage volume is 500 litres; if the rear backrests are folded down, a volume of 1,720 litres is available
- rated for 7,200 lbs (3,265 kg) of towing