The all-new Volkswagen ID.3 won in one of its respective categories heading into the 2021 German Car of the Year Awards (GCOTY). The Polestar 2 was a category winner as well. There are five total categories, each with a winner. The top Car of The Year winner will be selected from the five category winners.

GCOTY relies on 18 respected automotive journalists to vote for the winners of each category from a lengthy list of nominees. It's big news that Volkswagen took the top spot in two of the five categories. The Golf MK8 and ID.3 electric car each secured the title. A third category was secured by the Polestar 2. Now it's just a waiting game to learn if an EV can grab the win for the third year in a row.

The GCOTY judging panel had to pick from 72 different models, which were broken down into five categories: compact, premium, luxury, new energy, and performance. Compact category nominees must carry a starting price up to EUR 25,000. Premium caps at EUR 50,000. The Luxury category focuses on pricier models, while the New Energy category promotes alternative powertrains and the Performance category highlights sports cars.

The ID.3 was a nominee in both the Premium and New Energy categories. Interestingly, the Tesla Model Y also made the list in two groups: Luxury and New Energy, along with the Polestar 2, which is the winner of the Luxury category. Managing Director of Polestar Germany Alexander Lutz said:

"The award proves that electric mobility is on the rise in Germany. The fact that we were able to prevail in this important category, especially against all the established brands, confirms what a fantastic car Polestar 2 is."

Member of the Board of Management of Volkswagen Passenger Cars with responsibility for Sales, Marketing and After Sales Klaus Zellmer shared:

“The new Golf and the ID.3 have already come out on top in a number of relevant comparison tests. The fact that the two top-of-the-range models were rewarded by the jury primarily for their environmentally friendly designs and innovations is also a very special form of recognition for all of us here at Volkswagen." "With its highly efficient engines, the Golf plays just as an important a role during the transformation phase as the fully electric and already carbon-neutral ID.3.”

Hopefully, this is the beginning of a new and much more positive chapter in Volkswagen's development as a key new-energy automaker going forward.