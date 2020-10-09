The Battery Life channel recently had an opportunity to range test the pre-production version of the top of the line Volkswagen ID.3 Pro S with 77 kWh/82 kWh battery pack (net/total).

This car is rated at 550 km (342 miles) WLTP, compared to 420 km (261 miles) of the smaller battery version 58 kWh/62 kWh.

The range test was conducted at 130 km/h (81 mph) nominal, but the real average speed was lower. The important thing to note is that the ID.3 Pro S was equipped with 18-inch wheels and winter tires.

Results:

average speed of 119 km/h (74 mph)

distance 351 km (218 miles) + 3% SOC estimated at 9 km (5.6 miles)

total range of roughly 360 km (224 miles)

average energy consumption: 20.5 kWh/100 km or 205 Wh/km (330 Wh/mile)

The range is at about two-thirds of the WLTP rating, similar to the ID.3 1ST at such speed.

Interestingly, the energy consumption result seems to be almost identical to the smaller battery version.

Overall, the range seems to be fine. Those who hope for slightly higher results can use smaller wheels and try non-winter tires.

In the following story, we will also take a look at the charging power results.