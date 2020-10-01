Tesla Model 3 and Polestar 2 also noted very good results, but not even close to the ID.3.

September 2020 was an exceptionally strong and quite interesting month of plug-in electric car sales in Norway, as several models noted very high results.

Let's start from the overall passenger plug-in car registration numbers - 12,689 (up 75.6% year-over-year) is close to the all-time record of 12,764 (March 2019).

But most importantly, we noted a new all-time record of market share - 81.6%! Unbelievable! The ICE and conventional cars already soon might be almost totally wiped out.

A big part of the new record is the surging demand for PHEVs as well as BEVs (close to the record and at a record 61.5% market share).

Stats for the month:

  • BEVs: 9,560 (up 57.1%, at 61.5% market share) + 751 ‘used’ + 308 vans (306 new and 2 used)
  • PHEVs: 3,129 (up 174.7%, at 20.1% market share)
  • Total: 12,689 (up 75.6%, at 81.6% market share)

New passenger plug-in car registrations in Norway – September 2020

external_image

Stats year-to-date show that Norway improved its plug-in car sales despite the COVID-19 challenges:

  • BEVs: 48,174 (down 3%, at 50% market share)
  • PHEVs: 19,357 (up 60%, at 20% market share)
  • Total: 67,531 (up 10%, at 71% market share)
external_image

Models

The all-new Volkswagen ID.3, without surprise (it was at 1,000 sales in the middle of the month), has become the top-selling model in Norway in September (as there were a lot of cars ordered prior to the start of deliveries). The ID.3 noted 1,989 new registrations (12.8% of all cars)!

The next two were Tesla Model 3 (1,116), which proved that it still can be very strong and another all-new car, the Polestar 2 (937).

Top BEV results already in our database:

  • Volkswagen ID.3 - 1,989
  • Tesla Model 3 - 1,116 (total Tesla brand: 1,439, including 323 Model S/X)
  • Polestar 2 - 937
  • MG ZS EV - 672
  • Audi e-tron - 542

This time Audi e-tron was lower in the table, but the electric SUV remains the top-selling model of any kind year-to-date with 7,690 registrations.

Top 20 new passenger car registrations in Norway – by 2020 YTD

external_image

Source: Opplysningsrådet for Veitrafikken AS (OFV AS)