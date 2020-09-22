After three weeks of September, the new all-electric Volkswagen ID.3 is expanding its lead over other EV models in terms of new registrations in Norway.

The ID.3 had almost 700 registrations as of September 16, and now is at 1,079, more than 300 copies ahead of the Tesla Model 3, which is supposed to achieve the best month since COVID-19 lockdown, currently at 713.

The third best is the Polestar 2, also all-new as the ID.3, with 621 new registrations. A surprisingly high number for the closest Model 3 competitor.

Polestar 2 Tesla Model 3

Further down the line, we see the 2020 market leader - Audi e-tron (402), in September slightly ahead of Hyundai Kona Electric (396) and MG ZS EV (389).

With some nine days to go, a lot still can change in this unprecedented race between ID.3, Model 3 and Polestar 2.

Of course, we will be closely looking also for sales result in other markets, but those are usually available only after the particular month ends.

Volkswagen ID.3 in Norway: