The French manufacturer is looking for partners to join its CO2 emissions pool in Europe.
Renault soon might significantly benefit from its high electric car sales (and most recently also plug-in hybrids), as the company will easily meet the requirement of average fleet emission in 2020 in the European Union (95g of CO2 / km).
As in the case of other manufacturers with a surplus of low- or zero-emission vehicle sales, Renault is now seeking a partner to combine its CO2 emissions pool - of course for some cash. We don't know what it might be, a two or three-digit number of million of euro maybe.
The French group was expected to combine its CO2 result with Nissan and Mitsubishi, its two Japanese partners in Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, but according to the latest news, Renault has recently opened its EU CO2 emissions pool up to other manufacturers (applications will be accepted by November 18).
According to a report by the industry analyst Matthias Schmidt, Renault might forge some deal with one of its strategic partners - Daimler, as Mercedes-Benz struggles to meet the emission requirements.
Volkswagen, for example, is using SAIC's MG brand, which sells a relatively high number of electric cars in Europe, to boost its result a little bit. FCA on the other hand is combining its CO2 result with Tesla, but at a huge price.
What will happen with Nissan and Mitsubishi then? Maybe they will rely on Nissan LEAF and Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV on its own then?
Source: schmidtmatthias.de
About this article