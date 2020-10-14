Renault soon might significantly benefit from its high electric car sales (and most recently also plug-in hybrids), as the company will easily meet the requirement of average fleet emission in 2020 in the European Union (95g of CO2 / km).

As in the case of other manufacturers with a surplus of low- or zero-emission vehicle sales, Renault is now seeking a partner to combine its CO2 emissions pool - of course for some cash. We don't know what it might be, a two or three-digit number of million of euro maybe.

The French group was expected to combine its CO2 result with Nissan and Mitsubishi, its two Japanese partners in Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, but according to the latest news, Renault has recently opened its EU CO2 emissions pool up to other manufacturers (applications will be accepted by November 18).

According to a report by the industry analyst Matthias Schmidt, Renault might forge some deal with one of its strategic partners - Daimler, as Mercedes-Benz struggles to meet the emission requirements.

Volkswagen, for example, is using SAIC's MG brand, which sells a relatively high number of electric cars in Europe, to boost its result a little bit. FCA on the other hand is combining its CO2 result with Tesla, but at a huge price.

What will happen with Nissan and Mitsubishi then? Maybe they will rely on Nissan LEAF and Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV on its own then?