The upcoming Ford Mustang Mach-E will offer three driving modes - Whisper, Active and Untamed - which, according to the manufacturer are "designed to immerse the driver in the moment by altering what they see, hear and feel from behind the wheel".

Active is the base mode for the everyday use. It balances the quiet serenity of EV drive with "fun-to-drive, thrilling Mustang performance".

When selected, a soft blue lighting infuses the cabin, while the dynamic cluster displays an EcoMode to help maximise energy efficiency.

Untamed is the mode which usually we would name a sports mode. According to Ford, use it if you really want to amp up the excitement.

Here is what it does to unleashes the full potential of the car:

sharpening the steering

enhancing the throttle responseeand ven giving the driver the feel of downshifting on deceleration

Matched to the performance is a boosted interior sound

sporty orange lighting

dynamic sense lines on the driver display that reflect the acceleration and cornering forces being experienced

Whisper mode is the opposite. It's "the most relaxing way to enjoy Mustang Mach-E":

activating lighter steering controls

a gentler accelerator response

the quietest ambience inside the cockpit

optimises Brake Traction Control that helps maintain grip on wet and slippery surfaces, to make driving even less demanding

as with Active mode, a Low Gear function can also be selected for greater control of the vehicle speed without overuse of the brakes when negotiating steep downward inclines or towing

In each driving mode, the car has 1 Pedal Drive capability, which means that acceleration and deceleration are controlled through pressing or lifting-off the accelerator pedal respectively. The brake pedal is active for use when greater braking power is required.

Matthias Tonn, Mustang Mach-E chief programme engineer for Europe said:

“Mustang Mach-E gave us the opportunity to really tailor the driving experience and give the driver exactly what they want from their vehicle depending on how they feel that day. The vehicle becomes a companion that responds to you. Individual changes between each Drive Mode are subtle, but the overall effect can transform the driving experience in Mustang, exactly when you want it to.”

Sales of the Ford Mustang Mach-E will start in Europe in early 2021 and the range (depending on version) to be up to 610 km (379 miles) according to WLTP test cycle (target).